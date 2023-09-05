Lambir village selected for plantain pilot project

MIRI (Sept 5): Kampung Beraya in Lambir has been selected for the plantain-planting pilot project under the ‘Perniagaan Tani Komuniti’ programme.

Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat said the project will help develop more social entrepreneurs among the youths in Lambir.

“Each household will be supplied with plantain seedlings to be planted at the empty land around the house.

“This will allow the villagers to utilise the empty land at their residences to generate a side income,” he said in his address at the closing ceremony of Kampung Beraya’s Arts and Culture Night at the community hall recently.

He added Kampung Beraya is strategically located along the Miri-Bekenu coastal road where many road users will stop by to shop for agricultural products.

Ripin also encouraged the youths in Lambir to venture into new farming methods with better yield, for a lucrative income.

Meanwhile, he praised the event’s organising committee for holding a meaningful programme in celebration of National Day.

Ripin said such programmes serve to foster closer ties among the community and its village security and development committee (JKKK).

He expressed hope for other JKKKs in Lambir to continue organising more programmes and activities to benefit their respective communities.