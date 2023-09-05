MCMC considers regulatory framework to tackle online harm

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 5): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today announced that it is considering a licensing and regulatory framework to address online harm and imbalance in media.

In a statement, MCMC said its chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa had met with online platforms Meta and Google yesterday at its headquarters to discuss challenges posed by online media.

“These challenges include the dissemination of online harm pertinent to child sexual abuse material, online gambling, content inciting race, royalty and religious discontent (3R), scams and phishing, the sale and promotion of illegal drugs and prohibited substances, impersonation, the spread of disinformation and fake news.

“Malaysia also considers adopting regulatory frameworks similar to those implemented in Australia and Canada,” it said.

The discussion had been attended by MCMC commission member Derek Fernandez and the Royal Malaysia Police, it added.

It added that it will hold a meeting with social media platform TikTok for discussion of the same issues.

It cited Australia’s passing of the first Mandatory News Media Bargaining Code, through which news outlets received fair compensation due to the formation of voluntary compensation agreements with Google and Meta.

Canada’s Bill C-11 was also an inspiration as it aims for the regulation of streaming platforms and requires the online platform giants to support Canadian content, MCMC added.

It also said that it will address unequal compensation for news content creators through the imbalance in income for traditional Advertising Expenditure (ADEX) between digital platforms and local media.

“In emulating the example of both Australia and Canada, KKD’s and MCMC’s engagement with online platforms demonstrate their commitment to address digital market challenges,” it said.

Besides that, MCMC said that it, along with KDD, acknowledges the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and aims to implement rules for its use.

“This includes plans to encourage fair competition, strengthen intellectual property rights, protecting consumers from online harms and privacy.

“As Malaysia charts its course in the digital age, KKD and MCMC are committed to fostering an environment where digital platforms operate fairly, responsibly, and in the best interest of the public,” MCMC added. – Malay Mail