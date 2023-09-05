Ministry invites Hainan Airlines to visit Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 5): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (MTCP) has extended an invitation to Hainan Airlines to visit and experience the beauty of Sarawak.

A press release from the ministry said Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah led a meeting at the Hainan Airlines office in Beijing yesterday to promote Sarawak to the China market.

Hainan Airlines was represented by director of marketing Miongqiong Chen, manager for Charter Route Development XinXiu Peng, and manager for Southeast Market Bella Zhang.

Abdul Karim was accompanied by Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting and heads of tourism agencies under the ministry’s purview.

Meanwhile, the minister also discussed the possibility of direct flights between Sarawak and China during a meeting with the People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of Cultural and Tourism deputy director general of International Exchange and Cooperation Peng Yubin.

The meeting aimed to build tourism cooperation between Sarawak and China.

The discussion also covered conducting joint tourism campaigns and participating in travel events.