Motorcyclist killed after rear-ending lorry, hit by car in Samarahan

KUCHING (Sept 5): A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he rear-ended a lorry, causing him to be thrown off his machine before being ran over by a car near Kampung Tambir in Samarahan last night.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said the accident occurred when the deceased, identified as Mohd Hairul Ikhmal Loreng, was traveling from Kampung Mata Parang to Kampung Tambir.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at around 8pm and firefighters from the Kota Samarahan fire station were mobilised to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that victim was stuck under the car. The firefighters proceeded to extricate the victim from under the car using rescue equipment,” it added.

Bomba said the victim was however pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and his body was handed over to the police for further action.

“The lorry and car drivers did not sustain any injuries,” it added.

After ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation.