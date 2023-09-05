Organiser expects 2,000 in turnout for World Heart Day 2023 at Pustaka Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 5): The organiser of this year’s state-level World Heart Day expects at least 2,000 people to turn up at the event’s venue, Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, here this Sept 24.

According to organising chairperson and a trustee on Sarawak Heart Foundation’s board Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, the event will hold a ‘Walk-A-Mile’ activity as well as free health screenings for the visitors.

“The theme this year is ‘Use Heart, Know Heart’. We want to encourage more people to take part and be aware of the need to take care of their hearts.

“Aside from the ‘Walk-A-Mile’, visitors can undergo the free health screenings where they can have body mass index, blood glucose and cholesterol checks, as well as counselling sessions with the doctors.

“Be reminded that those intending to have the blood screening, should observe a six-hour fasting period beforehand to ensure the accuracy of the results,” she said during a press conference at the state library here yesterday.

There will also be a ‘Fitness Test’ conducted by physiotherapists from Sarawak Heart Centre, as well as a session on self-breast examination run by a team from Breast Cancer Support Group.

For ‘Walk-A-Mile’, registration fee is RM10 per entry and the forms can be obtained at the Sarawak Heart Foundation’s office in Bormill Estate Commercial Centre here, or by calling 012-8868491.

Each registered participant will be given a Sarawak Heart Foundation T-shirt, breakfast at the event and also a ticket for a lucky draw, which is offering attractive prizes including a 55-inch television, a refrigerator, and a washing machine.

At yesterday’s press conference, Jamilah also talked about the foundation’s ongoing campaign to help acquire a much-needed MRI machine, costing RM2.6 million, for Sibu Hospital.

“We have made a proposal to the state government on getting new MRI machine for Sibu Hospital, as the existing machine there is very old and needs to be replaced.

“Getting the funds from the state government may take awhile, so we also help out to raise some funds, with this (MRI machine) being an immediate need for Sibu Hospital.

“Thanks to the contributions from private sector, our friends and the public, including Sarawak Energy Berhad’s donation of RM400,000, we have successfully raised RM1.74 million,” she said.

However, Jamilah pointed out that an additional RM860,000 would be required to secure the MRI machine.

‘Once this machine is placed at Sibu Hospital, patients from Dalat and Bintulu can use the machine,” she added.

Jamillah’s fellow board trustees Dato Anne Teng and Pauline Kon, as well as Pustaka Negeri Sarawak deputy chief executive (Operations) Salina Zawawi also attended the press conference.