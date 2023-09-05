PM Anwar: Myanmar needs to adhere to Asean Charter

JAKARTA (Sept 5): Myanmar needs to fulfil its obligation as an Asean member state and adhere to the provisions of the Asean Charter, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In his posting on Facebook, the prime minister said during the Asean Summit retreat, he firmly expressed Malaysia’s disappointment with the lack of significant progress in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) and the continuous instability in Myanmar.

“I stress that Asean needs to address the issue of Myanmar in a coordinated approach and that Asean should also utilise its dialogue partners, including the United Nations,” he said.

Anwar said apart from the in-depth discussions on the implementation of the 5PC in Myanmar, he and regional leaders also discussed the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

In another posting, Anwar said he had held a meeting with the newly-appointed Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of common interest, on the sidelines of the summit.

During the meeting, Anwar also congratulated Manet on his appointment and agreed to explore more economic cooperation to boost trade and investment between the two countries.

Anwar is leading the Malaysian delegation to the Asean Summit, which also includes Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

This is Anwar’s first summit with the seven Asean dialogue partners namely Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the United States and Canada. — Bernama