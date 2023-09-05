Pulai by-election: 927 police personnel cast ballots today

JOHOR BAHRU (Sept 5): Early voting for the Pulai parliamentary by-election today will see a total of 927 police personnel cast their ballots at two polling centres.

The polling centres at the Kempas Police Station and Marine Police (PPM) Region 2 Headquarters in Tampoi, consisting of three streams, will simultaneously open at 8am before closing in stages at noon and 5pm.

A total of 46 voters will cast their ballots at the Kempas Police Station, while 881 voters at the PPM Headquarters.

On Saturday the Malaysian Meteorological Department forecast today’s weather in the Pulai constituency to be clear in the morning and rainy in the afternoon.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections are being held following the death of their incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, on July 23.

However, there is no early voting for the Simpang Jeram by-election.

The Pulai parliamentary by-election is a three-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Zulkifli Jaafar and Independent Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.

The Election Commission set polling for the two by-elections this Saturday (Sept 9). – Bernama