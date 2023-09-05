Rice price hike: Expect food cost to shoot up too, says SUPP man

KUCHING (Sept 5): The price spike of imported rice would impose a significant impact on the cost of living in Malaysia, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chairman Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok.

He said the situation would obviously cause a rise in the cost of the food.

Citing the new price for imported white rice announced by Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas), Sim said the adjustment represented a 36 percent increase in price of rice per tonne.

“Since rice is our staple food, the price increase would have a significant impact on our food cost,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On Friday, Bernas announced that the increase in the price of imported white rice at all its warehouses nationwide to RM3,200 per tonne, from RM2,350 previously, taking effect immediately.

It stated that the adjustment was in line with the latest pricing of imported white rice in the international markets.

However, Bernas also said despite the hike, Malaysia’s import prices remained the lowest among Southeast Asian countries.

On the positive note, Sim said the increase in price for imported rice would significantly shift the demand for local price.

However, with the ongoing uncertainties, he said the government must ensure that the country would have sufficient and consistent stockpiles of rice to meet the demands.

“In Malaysia, rice is a government-controlled item, and the price is also controlled with a subsidised rate for the local rice.

“So with the increase in (price for) imported rice, there could be more demands for our government-subsidised local rice.

“Still, we hope that the government would increase the supply of our local rice to meet the increase in demand.

“We also hope that the government would maintain the subsidised price for local rice at this time, as we are facing a cost of living challenge,” he added.