Sabah consumers body calls for rice subsidies

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 5): Sabah West Coast Smart Consumers Association urges the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to deal with the rising rice prices.

Its president, David Chan, said climate factors and foreign economic conditions are the main contributors to the current increase in basic food prices and this time involved rice.

“No matter what, the government needs to be more proactive in dealing and controlling the price of rice. Our association urges the government to provide subsidies,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Chan, the association received complaints from the public on the increase in the price due to a lack of supply in the market.

“Although the government has already denied that there will be an increase in the price of the staple food, most consumers are still worried that it will become a reality because of the rising cost of living,” stressed Chan.

He, however, did not deny that natural phenomena and hot weather conditions are the reason behind the shortage of staple food but he further explained that it is beyond human control.

He hoped that the government could find the best solution so that rumors about the rise in rice prices would not happen.

Although the increase in the price only involved imported white rice, Chan said the average consumers believed that it still burdened the people.

“Rice is our main food and the price increase of between RM1 to RM4 is quite burdensome for the people,” he said.

Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) said on Sept 1 it has raised the price of imported white rice at all its warehouses nationwide to RM3,200 per tonne, from RM2,350 per tonne, effective immediately.

The price adjustment was done in line with the latest pricing of imported white rice in the international markets, it said in a statement.

Despite the 36 per cent increase, Bernas said Malaysia’s import prices remain the lowest among Southeast Asian countries.