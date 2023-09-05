Sarawak raises possibility of direct flights with China during Beijing meeting

KUCHING (Sept 5): The possibility of direct flights between Sarawak and China was discussed during a meeting between Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and a high ranking official from the People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of Cultural and Tourism in Beijing yesterday.

A press release from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (MTCP) said Abdul Karim led a courtesy call on China’s Ministry of Cultural and Tourism deputy director general of International Exchange and Cooperation Peng Yubin.

The meeting aimed to build tourism cooperation between Sarawak and China.

Accompanying Abdul Karim at the meeting were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting and heads of tourism agencies under the ministry’s purview.

“Subject matters discussed included Sarawak as a Responsible Tourism Destination and how it leads in developing eco-tourism and as a growing business events hub in Southeast Asia.

“The discussion also included facilitating travel and visitor exchange, education, policy dialogue, and collaboration in tourism, arts, and culture. The minister also informed them on the possibility of direct flights between Sarawak and China,” said the press release.

The discussion also covered conducting joint tourism campaigns and participating in travel events.

Peng highlighted important matters for tourists from China, which included security and safety.

In order to develop cooperation, China will prepare a memorandum of understanding for tourism initiatives.

“Sarawak welcomes this cooperation as it will benefit in stimulating economic growth in the region,” added the press release.