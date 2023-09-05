Searchers find body of missing Tg Manis man

SIBU (Sept 5): The body of a man who went missing yesterday at the Simpanan Waterwork forest area in Kampung Jerijeh, Tanjung Manis has been found.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the victim as Affendi Morsidi, 55.

He was found approximately 1km from the main road around 11.40am today.

“Medical officers from the Ministry of Health (KKM) later pronounced him dead and the body has been handed over to the police for further action,” said the statement.

Bomba said the victim is believed to have left his house around 11am yesterday to look for wood to put up a flag pole.

When he failed to return home, family members searched for him in the area but only found his motorcycle.

They lodged a police report at 6.50pm.

A search and rescue team armed with flashlights went into action at 7pm, concentrating on a 1km radius from where the victim was last known to have been.

However, the search was later suspended until this morning.

Around 100 villagers, six police personnel, seven firefighters, and nine Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel were involved in the search and rescue operation.