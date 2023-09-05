Shining start for Malaysia at Mr Asia 2023 in Kathmandu

KUCHING (Sept 5): Team Malaysia staged an impressive show on the opening day of the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Leading the campaign was seasoned muscleman Buda Anchah, who clinched the Men’s Masters Bodybuilding (Age Group 50-60) title during the category’s final at the Regal Ballroom of Yak & Yeti Hotel, late Monday.

The 51-year-old Sri Aman-born bodybuilder beat Kipyong Lim of South Korea and Somkhit Sumethowetchakun of Thailand to secure the gold medal.

Earlier, Buda grabbed the bronze medal from the Men’s Bodybuilding 65kg event, where the respective winner and silver medallist were Raju Khan of India and Manoj Subedi of the host Nepal.

Fellow Sarawakian, Azri Asmat Sefri, kept the cheer going for Malaysia after he bagged the bronze medal from Men’s Bodybuilding 55kg, behind winner Bui Dac Phi Yu of Vietnam and first runner-up Suresh Duwal of Nepal.

Adding to Malaysia’s medals collection for Day 1 was Amin Rasuad Sidek’s bronze medal from Men’s Bodybuilding 70kg, where the champion and silver medallist were Amit Kumar Bhuyan of India and Ye Htun Naung of Myanmar, respectively.

Today, Team Malaysia will continue Day 2 battle, including Sarawakians Dr Malvern Abdullah and Philomena Dexclyn Siar.

Organised by Nepal Nepal Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation under the auspices of Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (ABBF) and sanctioned by World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships are gathering over 500 athletes and officials representing 25 countries from all across Asia.

The competition runs until this Thursday.