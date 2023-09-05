Stern action to be taken against open burning perpetrators, says Uggah

KUCHING (Sept 5): The Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) and the state Department of Environment (DOE) will be taking action against those conducting open burning deliberately.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said precautionary matters had to be taken in view of the haze situation affecting three divisions currently; namely Kuching, Serian and Sri Aman.

“The state is taking precautionary measures. So far, so good. All we need is the cooperation of all,” he told reporters at the Sejingkat Bridge project site here today.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, said SDMC was briefed by the Meteorology Department on Monday on the haze situation but was told that the Air Pollutant Index (API) in Sarawak had not yet breached the dangerous level.

Apart from directing NREB and DOE to be stern when taking action, SDMC has tasked the Civil Defence Force and the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to be on standby for any fire incidents, said Uggah.

He also urged members of the public to take care of their health and follow the general health advisory or guidelines to be provided by the Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Ministry.

Uggah pointed out that Sarawak used to encounter problems with peat soil burning at Kuala Baram in Miri before, but the situation there now is under control so that no more of such incidents could happen again.

The NREB and DOE even use flying drones to monitor the situation at Kuala Baram and residents have assured of cooperation to the authorities in any eventuality, he said.