WGSS 2023 highlights sustainability solutions, green economy for global climate action

KUCHING (Sept 5): Global climate action is more important today than at any time in history as the world faces its biggest challenge with climate change, said Tan Sri Majid Khan.

The KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific (KSI) chairman said global warming is seeing many countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and North America record its highest temperature ever in July.

“Floods, forest fires and other environmental calamities are manifestations of climate change,” he said at the opening of the World Green and Sustainability Summit 2023 (WGSS) which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here yesterday.

He said there is a need to strengthen the 4Ps namely planet, people, prosperity and partnership to achieve a more sustainable future.

“Malaysia is moving in the right direction. The government has recently announced the National Energy Transition Roadmap which lays out the path forward for energy transition to clean and green energy.

“The private sector must do more to support this green transition. The business community must work closely with the government to achieve the energy transition, and position Malaysia for green growth powered by green energy and green technology.

“We need to also scale up public-private-people partnership (PPP) to strive towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he stressed.

Meanwhile, World Green Organisation founder and president Albert Oung said the world stand at the precipice of a transformative era, where the convergence of environmental sustainability and economic prosperity holds unparalleled potential.

“By embracing clean technologies and renewable energy sources, we can mitigate climate risks and unlock new avenues for economic growth and job creation,” he said.

He added sustainable finance mechanisms provide a powerful tool to mobilise capital towards environmentally and socially responsible projects.

“Nature-based solutions offer a cost-effective and scalable approach to addressing environmental challenges. By safeguarding and restoring ecosystems, we enhance biodiversity, mitigate climate change, and build resilient communities,” said Oung.

Organised by KSI, the inaugural WGSS, themed ‘Building a Better Future Through Green Growth’, united visionaries, experts and leaders across sectors to forge innovative pathways towards global sustainability.

The presentation of World Sustainability Leadership Excellence Awards that took place at WGSS saw Abang Johari present the awards to several recipients in recognition of their outstanding contributions in the field of sustainability.

Also present were Deputy Premier Dato Sir Dr Sim Kui Hian and KSI president Tan Sri Michael Yeoh.