Woman searching for river snails in Kanowit believed to have died from snakebites

SIBU (Sept 5): A 46-year-old woman is believed to have died after she was bitten by a snake while out looking for river snails in Sungai Ulu Machan, Kanowit.

Kanowit police chief DSP Tega Bilong identified the victim as Florence Galu from Rumah Rundang, Nanga Manggut.

Tega said the victim is believed to have gone down to Sungai Ulu Machan, near her longhouse, on Saturday to look for river snails by herself.

“The victim did not return home,” he said in a statement.

On Sunday, he said villagers carried out a search and found the victim, who is disabled, floating in the river, around 30 metres away from the longhouse, at 8.15pm.

Tega said further investigation found there were injuries, which appeared to be snake bites, on the victim’s right wrist.

He added the victim’s body was claimed by her relatives and was immediately buried according to Iban traditions.