120 amateur golfers to vie for Sibu Open honours

SIBU (Sept 6): Two attractive cars and RM10,000 await Hole-In-One winners at the 21st edition of the Sibu Amateur Open Golf Championship to be held at Sibu Golf Course from Sept 8-10.

All participants have the opportunity to win Hole-In-One prizes on all three days.

“On the first 9 holes at Hole 3, we have one unit Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid A/T valued at RM149,500 while on the second 9 holes at Hole 13, we have one unit Toyota Camry 2.5V/AT valued at RM228,800.

“Not only the cars, another generous sponsor also sponsored RM10,000 cash as the Hole-In-One prizes for Hole 7, Hole 8, Hole 14 and Hole 17,” said Sibu Golf Club (SGC) captain Wong Lay Nam.

About 120 golfers including some from Peninsula Malaysia will participate in this most coveted annual event in SGC’s calendar. First held in 1999 it had not been staged in the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A field of 36 golfers with the lowest scores from the first two days will male the cut to play in the final round. On that final day there will also be a group of 50 to play in the Invited Guest Section.