4WD stuck while crossing Sungai Tutoh in Baram, no casualties reported (Video)

MIRI (Sept 6): A four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle was stuck while crossing Sungai Tutoh in Apoh, Baram yesterday.

Videos and photographs showing several men trying to pull the vehicle out of the river have made their round on social media and WhatsApp yesterday.

When contacted, Johani, a villager of Long Kawa – the village closest to the river – said the incident happened at around 2.30pm yesterday.

“It is understood that there were two men in the 4WD and their vehicle suddenly got stuck when they were crossing the river.

“Thankfully, both of them were able to get out of the vehicle. Hence, there were no casualties in the incident,” she said.

Marudi police chief DSP Ruslan Mat Kib when contacted, said there were no reports received thus far on the incident.

Locals, including visitors, had to risk their lives to cross the river as the bridge which was previously built in the area had been swept away in a massive flood in May 2021.

It was the only bridge connecting Long Kawa, Long Seridan and five other villages with Long Lama town.