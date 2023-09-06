Dangerous to remain ignorant about scamming tactics, public warned

SIBU (Sept 6): Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak Michael Tiang has advised everyone to keep themselves updated on news that can help inform them about the many new tactics used in scam cases.

Moreover, he cautioned all about the possibility of scammers using the latest technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) to con their victims.

“Technology is meant to be good, meant to help make our lives easier, but sadly, some people opt for abusing it.

“As a result, no one feels safe – anyone can fall victim to a scam. This is the reality that we are facing right now.

“I believe that we will face AI crime very soon. Scammers will use AI technology to trick their victims,” he said in his speech for the closing ceremony of a ‘Townhall Session: Jenayah Siber, Kenapa Masih Terpedaya’ (Cybercrimes, Why Many Still Fall For It) conducted by Sibu District police headquarters (IPD) at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here yesterday.

On the session, the Pelawan assemblyman described it as one such platform where the community could update themselves on the latest tactics or modus operandi used by scammers.

“It’s a good platform to share with them (community) all the possible measures that they can take to avoid becoming scam victims,” said Tiang.

Meanwhile in his speech earlier, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said a total of 1,306 online scam cases had been recorded in the state in the period from Jan 1 to July 31 this year.

“This represented an increase of 145 cases, or 12.49 per cent, over the number of cases recorded in the same period last year.

“The amount of losses also increased by 99.56 per cent to RM49.3 million this year, from RM24.7 million recorded in the same period in 2022,” he said.

Mohd Azman said most of the cases recorded involved e-commerce, at 350 cases with losses amounting to RM2.8 million, followed by fake job offers (186 cases, with RM6.1 million in losses), bogus loans (175 cases with RM1.2 million in losses), phone scams (147 cases with RM10.1 million in losses), and investment scams (113 cases, involving RM15.1 million in losses.

In this respect, Mohd Azman said among the factors leading to the occurrence of cybercrimes were low awareness among members of the community, advancements in telecommunication technology, as well as elements of greed and panic.

“In conclusion, continuous education through raising public awareness, strict cyber security monitoring, and also close cooperation between the authorities and the people, must be implemented from time to time,” he added.

Also present were Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata and Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili.