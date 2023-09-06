Delegation visits Thailand to learn from its extensive experience in logistics infrastructure

KUCHING (Sept 6): Sarawak is set to tap into Thailand’s extensive experience in the logistics infrastructure as part of an initiative to boost its own transportation sector, according to the state’s Ministry of Transport.

A study visit, which consisted of a delegation led by Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, recently concluded after visiting Thailand’s capital Bangkok on Aug 27-31.

The Sarawak delegation sought to gain insights from Thailand, renowned for its advanced logistics infrastructure, regarding the planning, management and operation of their logistic hubs and truck terminals.

The visit was also aimed to provide a deeper understanding of Thailand’s planning and design, with a focus on improving connectivity and facilitating the seamless movement of goods within Sarawak.

Among the notable stops on their itinerary were the Airport of Thailand Premium Perishable Lane at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Phutthamonthon Truck Terminal in Nakhon Pathom, Rom Klao Truck Terminal in Bangkok, and TIFFA Inland Container Depot in Lat Krabang, Bangkok.

According to the ministry, the insights learned will play a pivotal role in the planning and development of proposed truck terminals in Miri, Bintulu, Sibu and Kuching.

These terminals, once operational, are expected to not only boost the efficiency of Sarawak’s logistics industry but also enhance road safety by providing suitable parking and rest-stop facilities for lorries.

The delegation also included government representatives from Sarawak Economic Planning Unit and Road Transport Department, along with officials from local authorities like Miri City Council, Sibu Municipal Council, and Bintulu Development Authority.

It also featured participants from transport-related associations, such as the Federation of Sarawak Lorries Transport Association, Sarawak Forwarding Agencies Association, Malaysia Trucking Federation Representative, and Malaysia Tipper Lorry Operators’ Association.