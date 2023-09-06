Deputy Premier: Lawas ready to welcome King, Queen

MIRI (Sept 6): Folks in Lawas are ready to welcome Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah for the Sarawak leg of the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour which kicks off tomorrow (Sept 7).

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan is expected to lead Lawas folks in welcoming the royal couple, whose convoy will cross over into Sarawak at the Merapok Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint in the afternoon following the conclusion of the Sabah leg of the tour.

Their Majesties are scheduled to stop at Masjid Sahabat Merapok to perform Zohor prayers before proceeding to Lawas Waterfront.

Awang Tengah, who chaired a meeting in Lawas today on the preparations for the royal visit, said there will be cultural performances from the Malay, Kedayan, Lun Bawang, Tagal, Chinese and Iban communities at the waterfront.

He also hoped Lawas folks would not miss the opportunity to meet Their Majesties in person.

Meanwhile, Miri mayor Adam Yii will lead Mirians in welcoming the royal couple when the convoy rolls into the city on Sept 9.

In a statement, Yii said during the visit at Miri City, Their Majesties will make several stops including at Miri Handicraft Centre, Kampung Pangkalan Lutong and Coco Cabana at Marina Bay.

“It is a golden opportunity for Mirians to meet and greet with Their Majesties, and their decision to grace the land of Miri has deeply touched the hearts of all Mirians,” he said.

Yii also urged property and business owners to fly the Jalur Gemilang to welcome the King and Queen and their entourage throughout their ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour.