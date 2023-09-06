Doctor killed in Labuan accident

LABUAN (Sept 6): A doctor was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and knocked a car at Jalan Bukit Kalam here on Wednesday.

Labuan police chief Superintendent Mohd Hamizi Halim said Harivin A/L Longanathan, 30, from Chemor, Perak was pronounced dead at the scene in the 7.50am incident.

“The victim was coming from Jalan Sg Bedaun before he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a car driven by a 38-year-old woman at a bend.

“He succumbed to severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedic.

“His body was taken to Labuan Nucleus Hospital for a postmortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, said Hamizi in a statement.