Dr Annuar Rapaee to the rescue after airline passenger suffers asthma attack mid-flight

KUCHING (Sept 6): A passenger suffering from an asthma attack during a flight to Kuala Lumpur today had her condition stabilised by Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Dr Annuar was travelling in the Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight from Kuching when the air stewardess made an announcement asking whether there were any doctors or medical personnel on board.

A medical doctor by profession, the Nangka assemblyman immediately identified himself to the stewardess where she then informed him that there was a passenger who had difficulty breathing.

“I quickly went to have a look at the passenger and found that she was suffering from asthma. She needed to be stabilised with either an inhaler or nebuliser,” he said in a Facebook post where he shared his story.

Dr Annuar said it was fortunate that there was another passenger who had an inhaler on board.

“However, after a few puffs of the inhaler, the patient still found it difficult to breathe. But Alhamdulillah, MAS has an emergency kit that’s equipped with a nebuliser. Thank you very much, MAS!

“After the patient was given the nebuliser, she no longer had difficulty breathing and felt relieved,” he said.

Dr Annuar added that his job was not over yet as he had to fill up four copies of medical reports during the flight.

“But I’m glad that the patient managed to arrive safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport,” he said.