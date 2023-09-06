Dr Hazland: S’wak has 1,600 reservoirs to facilitate carbon storage activities

KUCHING (Sept 6): Sarawak has over 1,600 reservoirs that can be used for carbon storage activities, says Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

According to him, it is estimated that approximately nine billion tonnes of carbon can be stored through these reservoirs.

“Such development would contribute to Sarawak’s economy and create new sources of income by imposing rental fees and permits on any company wishing to store carbon in the reservoirs in Sarawak,” he stated this during a panel session on ‘Sarawak Sustainability Aspirations’ at the Environment, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) Accelerator Training Programme here yesterday.

Others present were Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) president Dato Sri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg, Chemsain Group of Companies director Dr John Chan, Chemsain Consultants Sdn Bhd director Brian Chong, and Sunway Education Group chief executive officer Prof Datuk Elizabeth Lee.

During the discussion, Dr Hazland also highlighted Sarawak as the first state in Malaysia to have its own legislation to regulate carbon activities within its territory.

The issuance of licenses and permits for carbon capture and storage, as well as related activities in Sarawak, would also fall under the jurisdiction of this law, he added.

Moreover, the deputy minister said the carbon trading licences would only be issued to Native Customary Rights (NCR) landowners, whether they were individuals or companies, as stipulated under Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code.

“We (Sarawak) only issue licences to this category. That said, there are other regulations that must be complied with to avoid any potential issues in the future.”

Dr Hazland also talked about carbon trading activities being able to be conducted in two ways: compliance carbon markets, and voluntary carbon markets.

According to him, compliance markets are created and regulated by mandatory carbon reduction regimes in certain countries, while voluntary carbon markets allow companies to purchase carbon credits voluntarily.

“However, one of the main challenges when it comes to the voluntary carbon market currently is the lack of the proper mechanisms, making it difficult for companies to know how much emission that they are reducing.

“For compliance, Sarawak or Malaysia cannot do this because we do not have ETS (Emissions Trading System),” he said.

ETS is used in Europe, as well as in China, Korea, and Australia, where the price of carbon credits is largely driven or controlled by government’s policies.

However, Dr Hazland described the ETS as a good mechanism for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by industries, in addressing climate change in the future.

The ESG Accelerator Training Programme gathered some 150 participants representing the public and private sectors.

It was jointly developed by Chemsain HRD Sdn Bhd, the training and capacity-building arm of the Chemsain Group of Companies, and Sunway University.