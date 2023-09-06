Health Dept orders home-based Bintulu bread shop to close temporarily, fines owner

BINTULU (Sept 6): A home-based bread manufacturing premises here has been instructed to close for two weeks due to hygiene issues.

Bintulu Divisional Health officer Dr Melvin Chung said a team of enforcement officers raided the premises yesterday after receiving complaints from customers about finding foreign objects in the bread.

During the inspection, he said enforcement team found the manufacturer had been operating without a licence and that none of its employees had attended a Food Handler Training course or received anti-typhoid injections.

“The condition of the premises was found to be dirty with rat excrement, and several rats were seen roaming around the premises during the inspection,” said Dr Chung.

Additionally, he said the inspection revealed that the premises was poorly managed and untidy.

“Raw materials and packaged bread are placed on the floor, with some left exposed, not covered.

“Dirty and rusty equipment were found still being used to make bread,” he said.

He stressed these were all violations under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

He said the owner of the premises has been fined RM1,400, while the premises has been ordered to close for cleaning and corrective action for a maximum period of 14 days.

“Premises or individuals who carry out food preparation and processing activities from their homes are reminded to maintain clean and orderly premises,” he added.

Dr Chung advised home-based premises to apply for the Home-Based Listing certificate from the Ministry of Health to ensure proper and safe preparation of food.

He welcomed complaints from the public regarding unsanitary food premises, adding the department is committed to conducting regular inspections to guarantee compliance with the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.