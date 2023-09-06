It is S’wak’s sovereign rights to claim natural resources off its shores, PBB man tells ex-federal minister

KUCHING (Sept 6): Sarawak’s interest has always been safeguarded by the incorporation of the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 (MA63) and the terms of the Cobbold Commission Report into the Federal Constitution, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Information Chief Dato Idris Buang.

Therefore, he added, all of Sarawak’s sovereign rights to its natural resources are well locked in that supreme document.

Idris was reacting to an X posting made by a former federal minister Datuk Mohd Zaid Ibrahim over Sarawak’s instant claim of its interest over the new discovery of six oil wells off its shores.

Zaid’s comment via his X on Aug 23 has made it rounds in the social media, prompting Idris, who is also Muara Tuang assemblyman, to counter it.

Idris explained that the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA74), in particular, was never meant to surrender Sarawak’s sovereignty of its natural resources, particularly oil and gas or other related minerals to the Federal Government.

The reason for this is that the PDA74 was and still is subservient and subordinate to the Federal Constitution, he explained.

“We can get a court declaration at the highest level on this if the parties wish to. The PDA74, as all Tom, Dick and Harry know, was a politically designed move to boost the economic future of Malaysia in the light of the rise in the oil and gas industry amidst the world petroleum crisis then.”

Sarawak, being then a small poor and weak party, was pinned down to its core “to agree” to the PDA without it being legitimately approved by its State Assembly, he pointed out.

“It was signed only by the then Chief Minister, the late Tun Abdul Rahman Ya’akub, for a meagre annual five per cent ‘cash consideration’, in order to see some workable arrangement to exploit the oil and gas in Sarawak for the good of all Malaysia,” he said.

Sarawak then was in a dire state of survival because it was then still licking its wounds from the wars with the Communist terrorists and confrontation with Indonesia, he said.

Approximately 90 per cent of its people were virtually living below universal poverty level, he pointed out.

The Commercial Arrangement Agreement circa 2020 with Petronas was a mutual arrangement diplomatically arrived in order to have a win-win situation for both parties and so as not to disrupt the oil and gas sector with the already established Petronas presence in Sarawak, he said.

“So my advice to Zaid is, please respect the law as it is, and do not get too emotional so as to lose his sense of legal understanding,” Idris said, who also described Zaid’s comment as arrogant.

On Aug 23, Zaid posted on X that six more oil wells were found, and Sarawak instantly made its claim.

Six more oil wells were found, and Sarawak instantly made its claim. Apparently, their 1958 law gives them ownership of the wells under the Exclusive Economic Zone. (EEZ) Wakil Rakyat from Tanah Melayu must not sleep and let Sarawak get away with this latest claim. Sarawak is a… — Zaid Ibrahim (@zaidibrahim) August 23, 2023

“Apparently, their 1958 law gives them ownership of the wells under the Exclusive Economic Zone. (EEZ).

“Wakil Rakyat (elected representatives) from Tanah Melayu (Peninsular Malaysia) must not sleep and let Sarawak get away with this latest claim.

“Sarawak is a signatory to the 1974 Agreement with Petronas and is also bound by the Law of the Sea 2012 passed by Parliament. The territorial sea is fixed at 12 nautical miles.”

“As for the EEZ, surely The Federation of Malaysia is entitled to the oil found there. The States in Australia, like Victoria, could not lay claim to the EEZ where the highest court ruled the economic zone as belonging to the Commonwealth and not the states,” Zaid said in the post.

“Will our leaders from Semenanjung dare to engage with Sarawak on this issue? Or are they only good at talking about superficial reforms? When will they start defending the interests of Orang Malaya? I wonder,” he added.

Zaid was a former senator and former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Legal Affairs and Judicial Reforms.