King, Queen tour Kota Kinabalu on fourth day of ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’

KUNDASANG (Sept 6): The fourth day of the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour today will start in Kundasang before continuing on to Kota Kinabalu.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are scheduled to stop at Nabalu town here, before continuing their journey to Kota Kinabalu.

In the Sabah state capital, Al-Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to open the Sabah Syariah Court Complex, while Tunku Azizah is scheduled to visit the Prisons Department.

Their Majesties are then scheduled to attend the Sabah Government Dinner at the Sabah International Convention Centre before ending the fourth day of the tour.

The Kembara Kenali Borneo tour, which runs from Sept 3 to 13, starts in Tawau, Sabah and will conclude in Telok Melano, Sarawak, covering a distance of 2,154 kilometres along the Pan Borneo Highway connecting Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei. – Bernama