Lee: Robust BIMP-EAGA collaboration vital for regional growth

KUCHING (Sept 6): Robust collaboration among nations within the BIMP-EAGA (Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area) is vital for regional growth, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Speaking at the opening of Sarawak Transport Conference 2023 held in conjunction with the 10th BIMP-EAGA Transport Cluster Meeting here today, Lee underscored the significance of strong partnership in achieving economic growth and shared prosperity among these nations.

“We extend our hands to Brunei, Indonesia, and the Philippines as we forge ahead together, facilitating seamless cross-border movement and propelling regional economic development,” he said.

Lee also emphasised the importance of sustainable transportation, aligning with global Sustainable Development Goals and Net Zero Emissions by 2050 initiatives.

“Sarawak has embarked on transformative initiatives in transportation such as the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) featuring the hydrogen-powered Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) and hydrogen powered buses.

“We are also anticipating an increase in the number of electric cars on our roads with the recent arrival of an electric car brand in Kuching as part of our commitment to promote green transport alternatives.

“Our research efforts have also been dedicated to the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) from algae which is a promising avenue for safe and commercially viable application,” he said.

The Transport Conference features delegates and speakers including from England, China, Korea, and Indonesia.

Key discussions include green mobility, transboundary railways, sustainable fuels, and the expansion of air and sea linkages.

Among those present were Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Ministry of Transport permanent secretary Datuk Alice Jawan Empaling, and Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini.

Established in 1994, the BIMP-EAGA platform aims to accelerate the socioeconomic development of less developed and remote areas within the four participating nations.