MetM’sia Sarawak: Intermittent rain in state until tomorrow to ease haze

KUCHING (Sept 6): Intermittent rain is expected to pour here tomorrow (Sept 7) and, like today, would provide some form of respite from the haze condition affecting Kuching, Serian, and Sri Aman for the past five days.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) Sarawak, the intermittent weather in parts of the state will continue tomorrow morning.

Rain had occurred early this morning in Kuching from around 4am to 6am, and also from 2pm to 3.30pm this afternoon.

The air quality suddenly became moderate in Kuching, Serian and Sri Aman to the delight of residents, after registering unhealthy air quality for the last few days.

“Generally, this intermittent rain over west of Sarawak will continue until tomorrow morning. Other parts of Sarawak will get isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon,” MetMalaysia Sarawak director Khairul Najib Ibrahim told The Borneo Post.