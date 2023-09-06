MIDF Research maintains stable prospects for Sarawak Plantation

KUCHING (Sept 6): MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) reaffirmed its outlook on the stable prospect for Sarawak Plantation Bhd’s (Sarawak Plantation) operation divisions in the near-term.

Operational wise, due to replanting programmes in the northern area as well low-manuring activities carried out in the past two years, harvestable area hectarage and fresh fruit bunch (FFB) production dropped by four and 12 per cent year on year (y-o-y) respectively.

Nonetheless, its external purchase remains stable at nearly 80,000 metric tonnes (MT), pushing the FFB processing to stay above 134,000MT. As a result, overhead extraction rates (OER) level remained decent at 20.48 per cent (three per cent y-o-y) during the quarter.

“The management anticipates FFB production catch-up in the remaining months and surge by two per cent y-o-y to 336,000 for the whole year (inline with our estimates), following resolved in foreign labour issues aided by better weather conditions during the three quarters until October,” MIDF Research said.

Note that November and December are normally wet season months in eastern areas.

On the other hand, MIDF Research saw that Sarawak Plantation’s cost of production has now cooled off to approximately RM2,900 to RM3,200 per MT versus in early of the year attributable to a combination of decline in fertiliser price and higher CPO production volume.

Mechanisation through research and development (R&D) initiatives to boost FFB production over the next five years. Note that Sarawak Plantation is a small-mid cap company with a relatively small planted area versus its peers at circa 34,236 hectares, while the company has started to embark on an R&D programme prior to the pandemic with a government assistance grant of RM2 million.

Over FY21-FY23, the management had allocated RM9 million (33 per cent of average annual capex) for this mechanization program and has received five harvesting and planting machines (out of 10 machines) for the field testing.

The company anticipates to upscale this machines usage in next five years to reduce labour dependency as well increase its harvesting efficiency from average 2.5MT daily to 3.5 to 4MT daily to achieve annual FFB output target baseline circa 500 to 600MT in the period.

“We are maintaining our forecast, as we expect decent performance in subsequent quarters and year on account of better FFB production output anticipated amidst sticky cost of production (average cost of production now for planters hinged on the high side for FY23 which circa RM2,800 per MT to RM3,200 per MT.

“We maintain our neutral call with a target price of RM2.20 per share based on price earnings ratio of 8.1 times.

“Note that Sarawak Plantation is purely an upstream player, and the share price is highly connected with CPO movement, hence our neutral call as we expect CPO price to be comparatively soft.

“However, any upward trajectory in CPO prices would provide trading opportunity in the stock, which is well supported by a dividend yield of 5.6 per cent for FY23.”