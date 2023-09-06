MMEA detains tugboat, crew off Kuala Baram for failing to report change of skipper

MIRI (Sept 6): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained a tugboat at 3.3 nautical miles off Kuala Baram yesterday.

MMEA Miri director Captain Mohd Shafie Paing said that the tugboat was detained during a routine patrol along the Miri coastline.

“During inspection, it was found that the tugboat was manned by a local man and a foreign crew member.

“It was detained for failing to report the change of skipper, which is an offence under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) 1952,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the tugboat and crew members have been taken to a jetty at Sungai Miri for further investigation.