MMEA detains tugboat, crew off Kuala Baram for failing to report change of skipper

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
The tugboat that was detained by MMEA at 3.3 nautical miles off Kuala Baram yesterday.

MIRI (Sept 6): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained a tugboat at 3.3 nautical miles off Kuala Baram yesterday.

MMEA Miri director Captain Mohd Shafie Paing said that the tugboat was detained during a routine patrol along the Miri coastline.

“During inspection, it was found that the tugboat was manned by a local man and a foreign crew member.

“It was detained for failing to report the change of skipper, which is an offence under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) 1952,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the tugboat and crew members have been taken to a jetty at Sungai Miri for further investigation.

