New temporary road to be built linking Taman Dahlia to Jalan Matang, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Sept 6): A temporary gravel road will be built to provide easier access from Taman Dahlia low-cost apartment residential neighbourhood to the main road of Jalan Matang, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said he was aware of a complaint raised by residents of Taman Dahlia about the inconvenience they would face when a temporary bypass road in a construction site nearby is closed soon.

“I am here this afternoon because Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman had told me about this road issue affecting (residents of) 817 apartment units at Taman Dahlia Matang,” he said during a press conference at Taman Dahlia here yesterday.

The deputy premier said the issue arose because the temporary road in a construction site would be closed soon due to ongoing housing development works which would cause great inconvenience for the residents to access the main road of Jalan Matang, especially school-going children.

He said the original road connecting the neighbourhood to the main road was too narrow for vehicles travelling in opposite directions and this also posed safety risks to emergency service vehicles, such as the fire truck and ambulance.

As a remedy, Dr Sim said a new temporary 210-metre gravel road will be built linking Taman Dahlia to Jalan Matang as soon as possible, besides proposing for overtaking lanes to be built along the original road for the time being.

Application will then be made to the State Planning Authority for the temporary gravel road to be designated as a permanent road, he added.

“The local people representative, local council and Housing Development Corporation (HDC) will work together as a team to find a solution to the issues faced by the residents here.”

Meanwhile, Fazzrudin said a walkway will be constructed along the new temporary gravel road and the parking areas at Taman Dahlia will also be expanded to cater to the growing number of vehicles.

Among those in attendance were Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai and newly appointed HDC chief executive officer Fathi Hambali.