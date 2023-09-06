Permanent secretary: Low public transport usage among challenges S’wak Transport Ministry working to overcome

KUCHING (Sept 6): Low public transport usage is one of the challenges often faced by the Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS) in its effort to further enhance the related infrastructures in the state, said its permanent secretary Dato Alice Jawan Empaling.

She said this is apart from poor connectivity, regulatory framework, and unique transport requirement challenges.

“Low public transport usage has made it difficult for us to justify the investment needed (for infrastructure development).

“Generally here in Sarawak and Malaysia, we still prefer to use private vehicles rather than public transport and this is the key contributor to traffic congestion,” she said in her presentation as part of the Sarawak Transport Conference 2023, held in conjunction with the 10th BIMP-EAGA Transport Cluster Meeting here today.

In this regard, Alice said the ministry is undergoing or planning for the transformation of the Sarawak transport system, which involves the development and improvement of the entire transport system.

“In line with our goals and objectives, our ministry has commissioned a study on development of integrated transport system, that is Sarawak Integrated Transport Masterplan, where strategies, policies and measures are addressed with the intended outcomes specified.

“The need for an integrated masterplan is important as Sarawak is experiencing rapid urbanisation with almost 60 per cent of population currently living in urban areas, and the increase in urban population creates stiff competition for urban services and particularly in the transport sector.

“Therefore, good planning and model transportation and encouraging the use of public transport are crucial,” she said.