PM Anwar stresses peace, stability, multilateralism at 26th Asean-China summit

JAKARTA (Sept 6): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised the crucial need to maintain the present peace and stability in the Asean region while reinforcing the existing multilateral framework between Asean and China.

Speaking at the 26th Asean-China Summit today, he said the future collaboration will depend largely on trust and multilateral discussions regarding security in protecting the interests of both parties.

“I would like to express how much we appreciate your presence and hopefully, this event will further enhance the relationship between China and Asean,” he said.

The summit held at the Jakarta Convention Centre was attended by Asean leaders and the Premier of China, Li Qiang.

Anwar also said he was pleased with China’s commitment to enforcing a shared future.

“In Asean, we consider China an important neighbour, a great friend in terms of trade, investment and security arrangements,” he added.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his confidence in the advancement of the Asean-China Free Trade Area Agreement (FTA) 3.0, an initiative set to significantly deepen regional economic integration.

“We look forward to enhancing our relations, and that should begin with Asean-China FTA 3.0. I don’t foresee many problems except for expediting the process,” he said.

Anwar also stressed the importance of fostering stronger cooperation in the field of agriculture, particularly in addressing pressing food security concerns and enhancing human resources through innovation, technology, and technical education.

“Malaysia warmly embraces the upcoming Asean-China Year of People-to-People Exchange in 2024 to perpetuate enduring friendships among future generations,” he added. – Bernama