Queen’s friendly, playful teases win hearts of people in Nabalu

KOTA BELUD (Sept 6): The presence of Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at Pekan Nabalu with a background of Mount Kinabalu near here on Wednesday day not only brought joy not but also won the hearts of local residents and traders of the small town.

It was obvious that the Queen’s visit in conjunction with the Kembara Kenali Borneo programme had been a long-awaited event for those in the area, located 75 km from the city centre of Kota Kinabalu, as they flocked the town with the hope of not missing the opportunity to greet and take pictures with Her Majesty.

Fruit seller, Deulin Pangundar, for one, admitted that she unknowingly shed tears of joy because she was too moved by Her Majesty’s lovely and friendly personality.

In fact, the 65-year-old woman from the Dusun tribe did not expect the Queen to engage her in light-hearted banter and playfully teasing her.

“Her Majesty the Queen was very friendly with me as if she was a commoner too. I’m just a villager in this remote area, but the Queen can understand me, and I can feel it.

“When she teased me, I started laughing and being delirious and I didn’t know what I said. So, if I offended her in any way, I’m so sorry. She teased me to dance, so I did,” Deulin from Kampung Taginnabur here told Bernama.

Deulin also expressed hope both the King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Tunku Azizah would come back and visit them again one day to learn about the real situation of the rural people in Sabah, especially the Orang Asal (indigenous community).

“I really hope the King and the Queen will come here again to bring changes in the future,” she added.

Meanwhile, handicraft trader Dulia Dasim, 60, said she was so happy and excited to meet the royal couple on Wednesday.

“I have been running my small business here for the past 25 years and this is the first time we had royal visitors…of course we are excited. When we saw the reception in Tawau the other day, we sure don’t want to be left behind,” she said.

For vegetable seller, Anduh Bailun, 67, from Kampung Pantok Kiulu said the Tamu Market (weekly market) at Pekan Nabalu was usually held on Thursdays, but she came on Wednesday just to meet with the Queen.

“I’m happy that this town is included as one of the locations to be visited by Their Majesties in the Kembara Kenali Borneo programme. I want to greet and take pictures with the King, I guess this is the time to do so.

Who knows when will I get this chance again, right?” said the woman who has been selling vegetables at the market for the past 30 years.-Bernama