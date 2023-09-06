Reach out to me should you encounter any problems, Tanjong Batu rep tells organisations

BINTULU (Sept 6): Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming has called on organisations or religious bodies to reach out to him should they encounter any issues or problems.

“I will do my utmost best to assist you meet your urgent needs,” he said during the presentation of a cheque from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to Gereja Methodist Iban Pasar Bintulu recently.

The government grant was allocated to upgrade the church building and construct a pastor’s house.

Pang said Sarawak stands out from other states due to the establishment of Unifor, which aims to assist non-Muslim religious organisations.

“This demonstrates the respectful and tolerant nature of Sarawak’s plural society towards religion, culture, and tradition,” he added.

He hoped that the people in Sarawak will cherish the harmonious atmosphere, and not be swayed by external forces that may jeopardise Sarawak’s peace and unity.