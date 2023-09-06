Rice dish sellers pinched by imported rice price hike, anticipate need to raise prices soon

KUCHING (Sept 6): Rice dish sellers here are concerned over the increasing prices of rice which have been affecting their businesses.

While some have managed to keep their prices stable for now, they do not rule out raising them in the near future due to rising costs.

Cindy Chai, a 24-year-old stall operator who runs her family’s business at a food court in Tabuan Jaya, said she had maintained the price of her rice dishes since last year.

She admitted that she felt the impact of the rice price hike on her family’s business.

“For now, we have yet to increase our prices, but the time will come for us to raise the price of our rice dishes sold here at our stall,” she told The Borneo Post when met yesterday morning.

Similarly, Jong Tze Long, a 21-year-old rice dish seller from Tabuan Jaya, has been selling rice dishes priced between RM6 and RM10 and has not made any price adjustments yet.

Despite her concern, Irene Salia, a 27-year-old rice dish seller from Kota Samarahan, said: “We have not yet increased our prices, and our dishes range from RM7 to RM11.

“We currently use local rice, specifically ‘Padi Gedong’, a local white rice variety. However, despite not increasing our dish prices, we feel the pinch of the rising rice prices.”

Muhamad Ditalis, a 30-year-old seller in Bandar Riyal, Samarahan, has been managing with local rice and has kept his dish prices unchanged so far.

In contrast, Rafiah Baharom, a 43-year-old rice dish seller in Siburan, highlighted her reliance on imported rice and the potential impact on her dishes.

“For now, I have yet to change my pricing, but sooner or later, I have to raise the prices of my dishes. The imported rice I am using tastes different from locally produced rice.”

The sentiments expressed by these rice dish sellers shed light on the challenges they face in balancing their business operations amidst the rising cost of rice.

As they contemplate potential price adjustments, they hope to continue providing quality dishes to their customers while coping with the changing economic landscape.

Last Friday, Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) said it had raised the price of imported white rice at all its warehouses nationwide from RM2,350 per tonne to RM3,200 per tonne effective immediately.

In a statement, Bernas said the price adjustment was done in line with the latest pricing of imported white rice in the international markets.