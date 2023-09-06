Sarawak seeks to revive Miri-Manila direct flights

KUCHING (Sept 6): The Ministry of Transport Sarawak is working to revive direct flights between Miri and Manila, Philippines, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Transport Minister said this strategic endeavour forms a pivotal part of Sarawak’s plan to strengthen land, air, and sea linkages to foster economic growth and tourism within the region.

“We also remember the convenience of direct flights between Miri and Manila in the past and we hope to re-establish such vital air links to enhance connectivity,” he said in his welcoming remarks at the Sarawak Transport Conference 2023 in conjunction with the 10th BIMP-EAGA Transport Cluster Meeting here today.

Lee said his ministry would also work to expand the network of accessible routes within the BIMP-EAGA region.

“We also established a new air route from Jakarta to Kuching in June this year.

“We have initiated plans for the resumption of flights between Kuching and Pontianak and hope that it can be resumed soon.

“We are also exploring opportunities to expand air routes in Kalimantan and other cities within our region,” he added.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Ministry of Transport permanent secretary Datuk Alice Jawan Empaling, and Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini.