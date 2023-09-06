Sibu Hospital seeks unidentified patient’s next-of-kin

SIBU (Sept 6): The Sibu Hospital is looking for the next-of-kin of a male patient who is currently warded in the Neurosurgery Ward 14.

Admitted without any information or identification, the patient was found unconscious on the roadside by the police with head injuries before being taken by the hospital’s Emergency Medical Team (EMT).

“No identity was found with the patient. Although the patient is conscious, he is unable to provide any personal information clearly and accurately.

“No relatives or family members have come to visit him since he was admitted to the Neurosurgery Ward 14 (Level 1) at Sibu Hospital on Aug 31 until now,” said a statement from the hospital.

Members of the public who know the patient or have any information related to the patient’s next-of-kin or family members are requested to contact the Neurosurgery Ward 14 via telephone number of 084-238888 extension 6113 as soon as possible.