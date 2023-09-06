Siburan man jailed for threatening to kill dad with cleaver

KUCHING (Sept 6): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 35-year-old man to eight months in jail for threatening to kill his father with a cleaver in July.

Zamuddi Mospen pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali to a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at his family home in a village in Siburan around 8pm on July 31.

Based on the facts of the case, Zamuddi was running amok in the house while holding a cleaver causing his 55-year-old father and other family members to fear for their safety.

He also caused a ruckus outside their house, which also caused distress to his neighbours.

His father subsequently lodged a police report, which led to his arrest the next day (Aug 1).

Investigations found that before running amok, Zamuddi is believed to have abused drugs.

Zamuddi then threatened his father with a cleaver should the latter try to stop him from using drugs.

The latest of many such incidents forced Zamuddi’s father to act as he could not tolerate his son’s behaviour anymore.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Zamuddi was unrepresented by legal counsel.