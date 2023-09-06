S’wak’s Ez Frenz defeats international tenpin bowling teams to win Sabati Cup

KUCHING (Sept 5): Ez Frenz emerged victorious in the Sarawak International Open Tenpin Bowling Championship 2023 to lift the Sabati Cup.

The Sarawakians defeated 35 other teams including those from Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Poland, to receive RM2,000 and a trophy.

Rilex Ajak, also from Sarawak, came in second to win RM1,000, while Taiwan’s Chinese Taipei 2 clinched third place to receive RM500.

The competition was organised by the Amateur Bowling (Tenpin) Association of Sarawak (Abas) at Megalanes Sarawak Emart Batu Kawa yesterday (Sept 5).

Association of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of Sarawak (Sabati) president Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang officiated at the event.

She also presented a donation of RM8,000 to the Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) from Sabati, Abas, and Megalanes, which came from the proceeds of the competition’s registration fees.

Additionally, a special limited edition bowling pin, created through a partnership between SCCS, Abas, and Megalanes, was issued for the competition.

Priced at RM150 each, there are 100 of these special bowling pins available at Megalanes Sarawak Emart Batu Kawa.

All sales proceeds will be donated to SCCS.

Among those present at the event were Sabati deputy president Datin Amar Doreen Mayang; Sabati honorary secretary Datin Sri Enn Ong; Abas president Sunny Si Poh Heng; and Abas deputy president Shaifulbahri Shukri.