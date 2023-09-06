KUCHING (sEPT 6): Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s Telegram account has been hacked.

In confirming this, he said his account had been hacked by irresponsible individuals over the past few days, and is now compromised.

“I have reported this serious matter to the authorities for further action,” he said in a statement.

At the same time, he informed the public not to be deceived by calls or messages which claimed to be from him, especially if the messages are related to finances or appointments to meet.

“Anyone who receives such messages or phone calls, please contact my office on 03-26017610 for further confirmation,” he stressed, and hoped that the people would not be easily deceived by those behind the hacking.

Wan Junaidi also advised the public to be more aware of fraud syndicates lurking around in various social media platforms and to report the actions of these hackers to the authorities.