2022 Asian Para Games: Bonnie Bunyau sets sight on gold in Hangzhou

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): National powerlifting ace and World Record holder Bonnie Bunyau Gustin has set his sights on winning the gold medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China from Oct 22 to 28 to make up for the disappointment of 2018.

The Sarawakian who will be making a second appearence in the Asian Games, said Hangzhou would offer him an opportunity to redeem the gold that he had lost during the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia since he came back with only a silver in the 65kg category.

“I hope the colour of the medal will be gold in Hangzhou and apart from winning the gold I also hope to maintain my status and ranking. With the latest performance, I am confident of performing well,” he said.

Bonnie was speaking to reporters after a visit by the 2022 Asian Para Games Chef-de-Mission K.M. Rajendran to the Paralympic Excellence Centre in Kampung Pandan, here today.

However, Bonnie acknowledged that it would not be an easy task and would not under estimate the powerlifters from the host nation.

Recently, Bonnie had produced another sensational performance at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai in August by winning the gold medal and erasing his own World Powerlifting Record in the men’s up to 72 kg category.

After starting his first lift with a massive 210 kg which was almost thrice his body weight of 71.2 kg, he added 10 kg more in the next round before hitting the new world record mark of 231 kg.

The record was the second for the 24-year-old powerlifter, as he had lifted 230 kg at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Fazza, Dubai on June 11, 2021.

Speaking of his injury (left shoulder), the Sarawakian said the injury would not disrupt his preparations and training or his mission to win the gold in Hangzhou or his preparations for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Meanwhile, Rajendran said the medal target for the Asian Para Games would only be announced a few weeks before the Malaysian contingent leaves to Hangzhou.

“We have had a meeting to discuss the medal target but we will continue to monitor the training and preparation of athletes before making the announcement,” he said. – Bernama