Agong: Sabah needs political stability, unity to ensure progress

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 7): Sabah needs political stability and strong unity among the people to ensure the state’s progress, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

His Majesty said this was important for a large state like Sabah, without which it would be difficult to realise its development.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said during the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ programme in the state, he heard the voices of the people of Sabah, especially regarding the progress of the state, and said he had also asked Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah to document the experience.

“The beauty of this hill, this farm, it’s is all in our book (written down). There are also complaints that we have written down. There are also points that aren’t complaints. Hopefully, my views on the roads, water supply, and electricity, as well as other observations in Sabah, can be worked on.

“I’d like to emphasise that when I meet the PM (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) I will voice out what should be voiced,” His Majesty said at the Sabah State Government Banquet held in conjunction with the ‘Kembali Kenali Borneo’ expedition at the Sabah International Convention Centre here last night.

Tunku Azizah was also present.

Among other notable attendees were the Yang Dipertua Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, and Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim Haji M Yahya.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also urged the parties involved to look into the bridge issue at the Sungai Liwagu area, which according to His Majesty, was a beautiful area, but the bridge having been ‘split in two’, made it difficult for the villagers to get across.

His Majesty said the expedition also provided an opportunity for him to personally inspect the development of the Pan Borneo Highway, which apart from providing better connectivity to Sabahans, would open up more opportunities for the development of high-impact infrastructure projects along the route.

“The government is focusing on (the Pan Borneo Highway) becoming a game changer in Sabah. The well-being of those in the interior can be taken care of and (the areas) can be developed faster,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

Meanwhile, the King said the expedition had given him the opportunity to get up close with the people of Sabah and Sarawak, especially those living in the interiors.

“I have been invited many times to Kota Kinabalu and Kuching, but have never gone anywhere else outside (of the cities), so I thought as I am also growing older, I will try to meet and get to know the people of Sabah. I met them, and shook their hands, regardless of their background because, for me, we are all the same, we are Malaysian citizens.

“I was able to realise this in Sabah. I have already driven 759km by myself, Alhamdulillah, my back is still strong. I have no complaints about the roads here. I hope I can finish (the whole) 985km in Sabah. I am moved by the friendliness and hospitality of the people of Sabah,” His Majesty said.

Sharing some light moments along the trip, Al-Sultan Abdullah said there were people he met who referred to him as ‘Pakcik Agong’, and ‘Abang Agong’, and even called Tunku Azizah ‘Datin Permaisuri’.

“Some also called me ‘Gong-Gong’, it was truly pleasing for me. Some praised my beautiful wife (Tunku Azizah). I cannot forget all this and the people of Sabah will remain in my heart forever,” said His Majesty.

The King and Queen are currently on the ‘Kembali Kenali Borneo’ expedition from Sept 3-13, travelling a total of 2,154km from Tawau, Sabah to Telok Melano, Sarawak across the Pan Borneo Highway that connects Sabah, Sarawak, and Brunei. — Bernama