Bintulu police nab foreigner on suspicion of pushing drugs

BINTULU (Sept 7): A Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) team from the Bintulu District police headquarters arrested a 30-year-old Indonesian man on suspicion of pushing drugs in the old town area on Sunday.

In a statement, Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said police confiscated 21.89 grams of drugs, believed to be syabu, from the suspect.

He said the suspect is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries up to five years in prison and not more than three strokes of the rotan, upon conviction.

He said apart from drug peddling, the suspect also abused drugs.

“The suspect also tested positive for methamphetamine and failed to produce any valid travel documents during inspection.

“The suspect will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963,” said Batholomew.

Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000, or up to two years in jail, and police supervision for two years upon conviction.

Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 provides for a fine of up to RM10,000, or a maximum five years in jail, or both, and up to six strokes of the rotan.

Batholomew appealed to the public to inform the police of any drug-related activities by calling the Bintulu District police headquarters on 086-318304.