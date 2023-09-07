Budget 2024: Sarawak needs bigger allocation for infrastructure development, says Snowdan

KUCHING (Sept 7): Sarawak should be given a bigger allocation in the Budget 2024 for the development of infrastructures throughout the state, said Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

The State Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said the funding is crucial to enable the state to catch up the infrastructure works given the vast size of its land.

“Of course we are looking in terms of development, of course Sarawak needs more development and budget.

“Being the partner of the Malaysia Agreement MA63 (MA63) of course we expect more budget from the federal government to assist us throughout the state because as you know, Sarawak is a huge state and we need a lot of fund especially in the infrastructure works,” he said when asked to comment on his hope for the Budget 2024, expected to be tabled next month.

Commenting further, Snowdan also said the national budget should also allocate specific funds for the state’s tourism ministry, as well as more assistance from the federal Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture (Motac) to help promote tourism events in Sarawak.

“If you’re asking from the perspective of our ministry, of course we are hoping to get some funding or so to assist us in our ministry.

“From Motac itself, we hope to have more funding for them and as well as to assist our ministry in the state to promote Sarawak’s tourism especially through events.

“There are a lot of events, be it federal events or Sarawak’s events, this could be done as a joint event together,” he added.

In July, Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the Budget 2024 is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Friday, October 13.