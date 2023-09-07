Collision with palm oil-laden tanker near Tatau claims life of car driver

TATAU (Sept 7): A car driver was killed in a collision with a tanker transporting palm oil at Jalan Simpang Pasar Lama Tatau today.

Tatau fire station chief Jankey Jikat in a statement identified the deceased as Ling Li Chuen from Bintulu.

He said the victim, who was pinned to his seat, sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

“Personnel from Tatau fire station were dispatched to the scene after being notified of the accident at 11.42am.

“The victim was found unresponsive in the car and was extricated by firefighters using special tools,” he said, adding firefighters took about 30 minutes to extricate the body out of the wreck.

Jankey said the victim’s body was then handed over to police for further action.

It was informed that the driver of the tanker was not injured in the accident.