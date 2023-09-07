Entrepreneurial hubs for Sabah, Sarawak proposed

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 7): The need for business premises such as entrepreneurial hubs for Sabah and Sarawak entrepreneurs is proposed in the 2024 Budget Dialogue for the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Cooperative Development (Kuskop).

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said a dialogue session for all industry players in Sabah and Sarawak was held at ITCC Penampang on Thursday and was attended by representatives of associations, cooperatives, micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), hawkers and small traders.

He said that such a dialogue had already been held in Kuala Lumpur for industry players in West Malaysia recently.

“This dialogue session aims to get feedback directly from the stakeholders involved in the national entrepreneurship development agenda.

“Today a total of 17 participants representing associations, cooperatives and organizations have expressed their various views and suggestions.

“We accept and welcome their suggestions and views. Part of the proposal has already been included in the ministry’s original proposal that we submitted to the Ministry of Finance,” he said to reporters after the dialogue.

Also present were Kuskop Secretary-General Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad, Kuskop Deputy Secretary-General (Entrepreneurial Development) Datuk Zamri Salleh, Kuskop Deputy Secretary-General for Policy and Monitoring, Noor Afifah Abdul Razak, heads of agencies under the ministry and senior officials.

Ewon said six of the 54 main initiatives of the Kuskop 2024 Budget will be included in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s budget speech during the presentation of the 2024 Budget next month.

“All the 54 main initiatives of the Kuskop 2024 Budget are our priorities, however, six of them have a big impact on the people as a whole,” he added.

On the suggestions of the participants in the dialogue, Ewon said it involved issues related to financing either grants or loans, the provision of more business premises such as entrepreneurial hubs and business spaces as well as processing centers and facility upgrades.

Apart from that, he said the participants also put forward suggestions for more entrepreneurship training not only for cooperatives but small and medium entrepreneurs including micro and informal entrepreneurs in Sabah.

“They also provided views on licensing issues, the funding application process, criteria and conditions that need to be improved.

“Development programs or the organization of various programs such as expos in Malaysia, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, proposals to bring Sabah and Sarawak entrepreneurs abroad are also proposed.

“All these suggestions are indeed good and are included in the proposals that we have submitted to the Ministry of Finance,” he said.