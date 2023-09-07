Establish relationships, cooperation with youths to develop community, Abd Karim tells Saberkas

KUCHING (Sept 7): The Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) needs to establish relationships and cooperation with the youths to develop the community, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said it is important for Saberkas in order to produce a generation of youths who are positive and equipped with various knowledge.

“It is the wish and effort of Saberkas which emphasises the need for youth to have skills and knowledge within themselves. This has been expressed by Saberkas since long ago through various programmes implemented.

“Through several emphasis and providing various programmes, I am confident that Saberkas continues to be consistent in translating its functions well to the youth in Sarawak,” he said in a text speech read by Saberkas vice president Dennis Ngau.

Dennis, who is Telang Usan assemblyman, had officiated the adjournment ceremony of the Saberkas Southern Zone Economic Digital Empowerment Workshop held in conjunction with the Saberkas Silver Jubilee Celebration at the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centex) auditorium, Jalan Sultan Tengah on behalf of Abdul Karim here today.

Abdul Karim continued that in following the era since Saberkas’ establishment in 1973, the organisation has been persistent and consistent in playing a role in empowering the youth in this state.

“Saberkas is so brilliant and persistent together with the Sarawak government to continue and develop the youth development agenda in Sarawak and I believe that any programme implemented by Saberkas could increase the awareness of the youth and the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Saberkas Southern Zone Economic Digital Empowerment Workshop was conducted for one day involving Saberkas members from Zone 1 Saberkas branches namely Satok, Samariang, Pending, Pantai Damai, Opar, Ranjung Datu, Batu Kitang, Stakan, Kedup, Tupong, Demak Laut and Centex participants.

Among the presentation modules at the workshop are the introduction of digital economy, educational opportunities in digital economy, esport and digital economy and visits to laboratories around Centex, Kuching.

Also present during the workshop’s adjournment ceremony were Centexs Management deputy director Norasyikin Dahlan and Saberkas vice president who is also the political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Abang Abdul Aziz Datuk Dr Abang Abdul Rauf.