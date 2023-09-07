Fatimah: Five S’wak local councils sign MoU to implement Child Friendly Cities Initiative

KUCHING (Sept 7): Five local municipalities in Sarawak have signed memorandums of understanding with United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) to implement Child Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI), said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said the five municipalities are the Kuching North City Commission, Kuching South City Council, Miri City Council, Padawan Municipal Council and Sibu Municipal Council.

She said CFCI has been instrumental in encouraging governments and stakeholders to pay greater attention in meeting the rights and needs of their youngest citizens and ensuring the latter’s participation in local decision-making.

“CFCI is a response to the challenge of realising the rights of children in an increasingly urbanised and decentralised world,” she pointed out in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Fatimah said she is currently in Europe and had attended a policy dialogue there which was held in Madrid, Spain yesterday, in which topics related to Unicef’s CFCI were discussed.

“Known as the ‘Unicef East Asia-Europe Child Friendly Cities Interregional Exchange: A Policy Dialogue’, the dialogue was organised by Unicef Regional Office for East Asia and Pacific.

“It is also supported by Unicef Spain, Unicef Finland and Unicef East Asia Child Friendly Cities Network,” she said.

Fatimah’s trip to Europe is part of a six-day programme which consisted of a policy dialogue in Madrid, Spain and study tours for delegates to CFCI cities in Spain and Finland from Sept 4 to 9.

Among participating Asian countries were Vietnam, China and the Philippines, while the European countries were represented by Austria, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Spain and Switzerland.

“The inter-regional exchange programme has given meaningful insights into appropriate policies, innovation, knowledge, projects and children’s participation that could be replicated, adopted and adapted by the relevant local authorities and the ministry to embark on CFCIs in Sarawak,” said Fatimah.

Also travelling with her to Europe from Sarawak are Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, Miri mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang, senior officers from DBKU, representatives from the Sarawak Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government and other officials.

Fatimah’s ministry permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad and Social Development Council Sarawak executive secretary Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah were also part of the delegation from Sarawak.