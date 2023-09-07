Five fish bombing suspects detained in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 7): Five fishermen were detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for fish bombing near Pulau Mengalum on Wednesday.

MMEA Sabah and Labuan director First Admiral Che Engku Suhaimi Che Engku Daik said the arrests were made during two routine patrol operations conducted by MMEA vessels in the waters off Pulau Mengalum.

“In the first arrest, MMEA vessel spotted a pump boat with two fishermen on board at 16 nautical miles off Pulau Mengalum.

“Upon inspection, none of the fishermen had any documents on them and further investigation revealed they were carrying out illegal fishing through the use of fish bombs,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

The second arrest was made at 18.8 nautical miles off Pulau Mengalum when an MMEA vessel spotted another pump boat with three men on board.

Inspection also found the suspects were conducting fishing bombing, he said, adding the three fishermen also did not have any document.

All the five suspects, together with the pump boats and their catch were taken to MMEA jetty for further investigation under the Fishery Act 1985 and the Immigration Act 1959/63.